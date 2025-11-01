Chris Evans "completely in awe and proud" after welcoming daughter with Alba Baptista

Los Angeles [US], November 1 : Hollywood actor Chris Evans, who recently welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Alba Baptista, has been enjoying the newest phase of his life.

According to People, the 'Captain America' star is loving being a father after the arrival of his daughter Alma Grace. "Chris is completely in awe of his daughter. He's been soaking in every quiet moment and couldn't be more proud to be a girl dad," a source close to the couple told the outlet.

After the news came out regarding the birth of Evans and Baptista's first child, a source confirmed that the couple had also chosen a name for the little one - Alma Grace Baptista Evans.

"They're enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby," another source told People.

Earlier in June, fans speculated that the pair were starting a family after the actress's dad, Luiz Baptista, responded to a fan account wishing him and Evans' dad, G. Roberts Evans III, a happy Father's Day, Page Six reported.

He and Baptista, 28, got married in 2023, celebrating their union with two wedding ceremonies one in Portugal and another in Massachusetts.

Though it's unclear when Evans and the Warrior Nun star first began dating, the couple made their relationship public in 2022.

Speaking to People, Chris Evans once spoke about his wish to settle down and start a family.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them admit it wasn't the work they made that they are most proud of, it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared," he said.

On the work front, Chris Evans was recently seen in films like 'Materialists' and 'Sacrifice'.

