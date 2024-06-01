Chris Evans responds to backlash over alleged bomb signature controversy

Washington [US], June 1 : In a bid to dispel the storm of controversy surrounding a resurfaced photo, Hollywood actor Chris Evans recently took to his Instagram account to address what he calls "misinformation" circulating about an old image.

The photo, captured eight years ago during a USO tour, depicted Evans seemingly signing what appeared to be a missile.

However, Evans has clarified that the object in question is not a weapon but rather an inert training aid used for display and training purposes only.

Addressing the situation on his Instagram Story, Evans stated, "There's a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture."

He further elaborated, "The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind."

The confusion stemmed from the image's circulation on social media, where some fans wrongly criticized Evans for allegedly autographing an Israeli bomb. However, the truth, as Evans explains, is far from the initial assumptions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the photograph was taken during a USO tour in Turkey back in December 2016, where Evans and a group of fellow celebrities aimed to show appreciation for US service members.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed Evans' statement, clarifying that the object he signed was an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) inert training aid, designed to model an artillery shell for training purposes.

The image of Evans gained traction during the ongoing tension between Israel and Gaza.

