Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome their first child

Los Angeles [US], October 28 : Actor Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, have embarked on a new chapter of their lives with the arrival of their first child.

As per TMZ, the 'Captain America' star and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their baby over the weekend.

The outlet did not specify the infant's name or sex.

In June, fans speculated that the pair were starting a family after the actress's dad, Luiz Baptista, responded to a fan account wishing him and Evans' dad, G. Roberts Evans III, a happy Father's Day, Page Six reported.

He and Baptista, 28, tied the knot the previous year, celebrating their union with two wedding ceremonies one in Portugal and another in Massachusetts.

Though it's unclear when Evans and the Warrior Nun star first began dating, the couple made their relationship public in 2022.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the star couple to officially announce the good news on their Instagram account.

