Chris Hemsworth celebrates wife Elsa Pataky's 48th birthday

Washington [US], July 19 : Chris Hemsworth, celebrating his wife, Elsa Pataky's 48th birthday, dropped a series of cute pictures to mark the special day.

On Friday, Hemsworth posted adorable and funny pictures with his wife on his Instagram account.

The first picture featured the couple on the set of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,' with Pataky dressed as her character, Mr. Norton. Hemsworth, wearing his warlord Dementus costume, smiled broadly as he hugged her.

Another picture showed the couple having dinner with their three children: daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Hemsworth also included a picture of Pataky smiling sweetly while surrounded by rocks and shells.

The last photo was taken on the set of 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' where Pataky played Wolf Woman and Hemsworth portrayed Thor. Pataky also appeared in 'Thor: Ragnarok' as Sakaaran Nurse.

"Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady @elsapataky," Hemsworth captioned the post.

In May, Hemsworth told PEOPLE that working with Pataky felt like a date night. "I love it. I love spending time with her...especially in a creative space," he said.

During Hemsworth's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony later that month, he expressed gratitude for his wife's support throughout his career.

"I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career basically by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive. And it doesn't get lost on me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, [I am] forever in your debt."

Hemsworth and Pataky met in 2010 and married within months. They welcomed their first child, India, in 2012, followed by twins Tristan and Sasha in 2014.

