Chris Hemsworth in talks to join 'Transformers', 'G.I. Joe' crossover movie

After playing Marvel's Thor and the deranged villain Dementus in George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga', actor Chris Hemsworth is in talks to star in the upcoming crossover between the 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' franchises from Paramount, reported Variety.

The 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover was initially hinted at in last year's film, 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', and Paramount confirmed it during this year's CinemaCon. At the end of 'Rise of the Beasts', Anthony Ramos' character Noah encounters a nefarious government spy named Agent Burke, played by Michael Kelly from 'House of Cards'.

After rescuing the planet with the Autobots, Burke offers Noah a business card, revealing that he works for the G.I. Joes, an elite unit of commandos. The two iconic 1980s brands have already crossed paths in Marvel comics, but this would be their first collaboration on the big screen.

"Noah goes from somebody who cannot get a job, to a guy who gets the greatest job ever. It really felt organic to put it in here because you could relate it to the story," said producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura at the 'Rise of the Beasts' premiere.

"It didn't feel like we were being cynical and like, 'Good news, we could just jam G.I. Joes in here.' The fans want a lot of things; if we do it and we don't figure it out well, they're going to be disappointed. It took us a while to figure out the Maximals, and now we have the hint of how to begin the Joes story," added Lorenzo.

This would be Hemsworth's second 'Transformers' appearance, after starring in the animated film 'Transformers One'. In the film, which hits theatres on September 20, he plays a youthful Optimus Prime, who was formerly known as Orion Pax.

Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto and Don Murphy will produce the crossover, and Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment will executive produce, reported Variety.

