Chris Hemsworth on performing with Ed Sheeran: Was out of body experience

Los Angeles, Aug 5 Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth talked about the surreal experience he had on performing alongside Grammy-winner Ed Sheeran in front of 70,000 fans after learning how to play the drums for his new series titled “Limitless: Live Better Now.”

The actor joined the singer on stage at a concert in Bucharest, Romania and recalled how he felt as if he was "floating" during the gig.

Speaking at a Q+A for the show, Hemsworth said: "(It was) very much a kind of out of body experience and there's something about being in unison and in time with, not just a band, but a mass group of people.

He added: "And I imagine it was sort of like a universal prayer or whatever, where people get together, and this sort of intention to point towards something positive in the same direction that there would be some interconnected experience. And that's what it felt like. I felt like it was kind of beyond me at that point. I was just floating along for the ride."

Hemsworth said that it was challenging to come up with ideas for the new series after he had been "killed emotionally and physically" by the initial programme Limitless with Chris Hemsworth in 2022, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 41-year-old actor said: "The first series almost killed me, emotionally and physically. That was by design. We discussed, what, if we're going to do a second season, what could we tackle? What new science is there? What could we expand upon."

Hemsworth discovered during the making of Limitless that he was considerably more likely to suffer from Alzheimer's disease because of his genetics but he is prepared to "embrace death.”

He told the BBC: "Suffering comes from denial of our inevitably of death - we all have an expiration death. If you were told you had 200 years guaranteed you'd become more complacent and reckless. The idea that life can be taken away at any second is a beautiful reminder to appreciate every moment."

