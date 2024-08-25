Chris Hemsworth plays drums at Ed Sheeran's concert in Romania

Washington [US], August 25 : Apart from his stunning performances on-screen, actor Chris Hemsworth has another talent as well. He recently appeared at Ed Sheeran's concert in Bucharest, Romania and played the drums in front of an estimated 70,000 attendees, reported Variety.

The actor was in Romania's National Arena to shoot for an episode of Season 2 of his series 'Limitless With Chris Hemsworth'. The second season will premiere in 2025.

"The 'Limitless With Chris Hemsworth' Season 2 synopsis reads, "Chris physically and mentally delves into a series of universal issues that people across the world face daily: pain, fear, cognitive impairment and social connection. Guided by world-renowned experts, mentors and spiritual leaders, he will travel to the ends of the Earth to uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world's best-kept secrets to living a better life," as per Variety.

"Got [Chris Hemsworth] to learn to play drums for my stadium show," Sheeran shared in an Instagram caption moments after the show on Saturday.

Hemsworth performed the drum part for Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' on stage. According to Sheeran, who is presently on his +-=/x Tour (aka The Mathematics Tour), Hemsworth approached him about the collaboration.

"Basically what's happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he's doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument," Sheeran explained in the video posted on Instagram. "And he came to visit me, and he has learned drums and he's coming on stage in front of 70,000 [people]."

"I've been thinking about it a lot," Hemsworth added. "It'll be nice to put this to bed."

Sheeran's tour will continue with upcoming shows in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Brazil in 2024, followed by other international dates next year, reported Variety.

