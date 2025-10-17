Chris Hemsworth takes a trip down memory lane with his father in 'A Road Trip to Remember' documentary

Washington DC [US], October 17 : Actor Chris Hemsworth is set to share his family's experience amid his father's diagnosis with early-stage Alzheimer's disease through a documentary titled 'Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember'.

In National Geographic's first look at 'Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember', directed by Tom Barbor-Might, the Australian actor and his father, Craig, hit the road on a motorcycle to revisit their early homes and other memorable locations.

"My dad and I are going on a road trip, back into our past. He has early-stage Alzheimer's. I wanna do everything I can to help him. Turns out, this experience could help fight the disease," said Chris Hemsworth in the trailer.

The MCU star explained that "different places instantly bring those memories to life" for his father as they travelled across Australia.

This one-hour documentary premieres on November 23 on National Geographic and streams on November 24 on Disney+ and Hulu.

In addition to rekindling their bond and strengthening his father's memories, Chris explores the effective science of social connection with Craig, guided by Dr. Suraj Samtani, a dementia specialist and clinical psychologist at the University of New South Wales Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing, as reported by Deadline.

"My Dad and I had always spoken about taking a trip back to the Northern Territory, where our family had lived years ago, but we had never been able to set aside the time to actually do it," said Chris in the trailer.

"More recently, the idea of taking that road trip reemerged with more pressing importance. The result was a more profound, more moving, and more surprising journey than I ever anticipated," as heard in the trailer.

The actor shared the trailer of the documentary on his Instagram handle. While sharing the video, Chris described his experience as "profound" and "surprising" as he revisited his early childhood home with his father.

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember is produced by Protozoa, Nutopia and Wild State for National Geographic, reported Deadline.

