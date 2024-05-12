Chris Hemsworth wishes 'Happy Mother's Day' to wife Elsa, mom

Los Angeles, May 12 The ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth has honoured the special women in his life on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The actor (40) posted a sweet tribute to both his wife Elsa Pataky and mother Leonie as he marked Mother’s Day for the pair on Instagram on Sunday, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my two favourites,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption of his post while sharing photos that featured the special moms in his life, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the first photo, Pataky (47) pouted at the camera as she appeared with cream on her nose from a mug of hot chocolate she held up to her face.

Hemsworth planted a kiss on his mom’s head in the second shot he shared. In the sweet snap, the actor had his arm around Leonie while they posed together for the outdoor photo.

The actor also included a black-and-white photo of himself dressed up as his iconic character Thor alongside Pataky, who appeared as her character Wolf Woman from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in a similar armoured costume with a long mullet wig and fake fanged teeth, as the pair embraced and held hands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor