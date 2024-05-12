Chris Hemsworth wishes "Happy Mother's Day" to wife Elsa Pataky, mom Leonie

Washington [US], May 12 : 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth shared a post dedicated to his wife Elsa Pataky and mother Leonie on Mother's Day, reported People.

He shared a series of pictures featuring his wife and mom.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to my two favourites!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C62KrFmPdRs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In the first photo, Pataky, 47, pouted at the camera as she appeared with cream on her nose from a mug of hot chocolate she held up to her face.

Hemsworth kissed his mom's head in the second shot he shared. In the sweet snap, the actor had his arm around Leonie while they posed together for the outdoor photo.

The actor also shared a black-and-white snapshot of himself dressed as his renowned character Thor with Pataky, who played Wolf Woman in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' in a similar armoured suit with a long mullet wig and fake fanged teeth, as the pair embraced and held hands.

Other photographs in the carousel post included Pataky grinning at the camera in a solo shot while seated on a boat and Hemsworth standing with his mum while wearing a vividly coloured string flower headgear.

Hemsworth has been married to Pataky since 2010 and the pair share three children, daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth.

Hemsworth's Mother's Day sentiments came just days after he and wife Pataky appeared at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

The actress, who co-chaired this year's event, came alongside Pataky dressed in complementing cream and gold outfits in honour of the Gala's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

The Marvel actor looked handsome in a cream Tom Ford suit at the gala, while Pataky was ethereal in a shimmering gold semi-sheer dress accessorized with gold bangles on each wrist and a matching crown on her head, reported People.

