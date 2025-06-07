"Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson wanted to experience...": Sonali Bendre recalls her Babulnath Temple visit with Coldplay singer, Hollywood actress

New Delhi [India], June 7 : British band Coldplay's lead vocalist, Chris Martin, came to India earlier this year and surprised his desi fans not only with his soulful concerts but also with his spiritual side.

Before his gigs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18 and 19, Chris, along with Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, paid a sacred visit to the iconic Babulnath Temple. They were joined by Bollywood star Sonali Bendre and 'Swades' fame actress Gayatri Oberoi.

Several images and videos went viral in which Chris, Dakota, Sonali and Gayatri were seen offering prayers. Dakota and Chris, who have now reportedly parted ways, embraced Indian culture with full devotion.

Sonali and Gayatri also accompanied Dakota to the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai back in January. Dressed in traditional attire, the trio appeared to be in high spirits, engaging in a lively conversation as they made their way through the temple grounds.

Recalling meeting Chris and Dakota, Sonali in an Interview with ANI, shared, " She's (Dakota) such a lovely person. It was my yoga teacher who told me that, you know what, somebody is coming in and they want to be taken to a few temples. Will you do this? I'm like, okay, who is it? And that's how I get to know. So I think Chris and her (Dakota) wanted to have a temple experience. And I think that's an experience everybody should have at some point. It was lovely. With her (and Chris), the night before everybody got to know we had visited Babulnath Temple. And then the next day, we visited Siddhivinayak Temple."

Meanwhile, Chris and Dakota recently made headlines with their alleged break-up. A source informed US-based magazine PEOPLE about their split.

"It feels final this time," one source said of the split. Reps for the stars did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In March 2024, an insider told PEOPLE that Johnson and Martin had actually been engaged for "years" after first sparking engagement rumours in 2020, though they were "in no rush to get married" at the time.

When breakup rumors surfaced in August 2024, a rep for the actress shut down the reports and said the pair were "happily together." Around the same time, a source said, "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

Prior to that, a source said in June 2024 that Johnson and Martin, who mostly kept their relationship private, had their "ups and downs, but now they're definitely back on."

Chris and Dakota have not addressed their separation rumours yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor