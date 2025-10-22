Chris O'Donnell recalls working with Val Kilmer in 'Batman Forever', says, "an intense, amazing actor"

Washington, DC [US], October 22 : Actor Chris O'Donnell remembered working with Val Kilmer on 1995's Batman Forever.

"He was just an intense, amazing actor," who played Robin in the film. Kilmer, who was known for his roles in 'Top Gun', 'Willow', and 'The Door', died in April at the age of 65.

His appearance in Batman Forever was preceded by his role in the blockbuster film Top Gun, which starred Tom Cruise in the lead role.

O'Donnell called him a "serious guy" who was "sometimes maybe tough to understand. Because I think he kept up a little bit of a facade."

He continued, "But he was an intense guy, and really focused on his work. He was so passionate about making films, and his art, and performances." He added that he was "a really special actor" and "made people around him better."

'Batman Forever' was Kilmer's only Batman film, while O'Donnell appeared in 1997's Batman & Robin.

Batman Forever was Warner Bros.' third live-action Batman movie after Tim Burton's 1989 film Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, which starred Michael Keaton as Batman. Joel Schumacher directed Batman Forever, which also starred Tommy Lee Jones as Harvey Dent, Jim Carrey as the Riddler and Nicole Kidman as Dr. Chase Meridian, according to People.

Batman Forever turned 30 this summer. At the time, O'Donnell shared a throwback photo from set on Instagram and wrote, "Cannot believe it's been 30 years since the premiere of Batman Forever, wow, time flies."

Batman & Robin, also helmed by Schumacher, saw George Clooney step in as Batman, with Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl, Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze.

Back in 2015, O'Donnell said in an interview that he had "a great time" playing Robin, adding, "I think the first go-round was fantastic. It was fun to be a part of it," he said, as quoted by People.

