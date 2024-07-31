Chris Pratt celebrates father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger's 77th birthday with heartfelt post

Washington [US], July 31 : In a touching tribute to his father-in-law, Chris Pratt marked Arnold Schwarzenegger's 77th birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star took to social media to honour Schwarzenegger, sharing both personal reflections and cherished family moments.

"Happy Birthday, @Schwarzenegger!You're one of a kind," Pratt wrote in his post, capturing his admiration and affection for the former California governor. The tribute featured a series of photos that highlighted their close bond.

The first image showed Pratt and Schwarzenegger engaged in a game of chess, showcasing their playful rivalry and intellectual connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

Another photo depicted Pratt smiling behind Schwarzenegger, who was comfortably seated on a sofa chair.

The final picture in the series portrayed a heartwarming scene of Pratt's two daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, playing in the kitchen with their grandfather and a pig.

Pratt's message continued with a personal touch, "Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings,, and hand feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen."

In a recent conversation with People magazine, Pratt reflected on the significance of Schwarzenegger's support. "Arnold's support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support," Pratt shared.

He added that Schwarzenegger's approval holds special value due to his own admiration for the actor's iconic roles.

"I dreamed of being Commando and dreamed of being the soldier from 'Predator', and I loved 'Terminator'," Pratt said.

"So him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing," he added.

In a previous interview with People magazine, Schwarzenegger himself spoke about his joy in being a grandfather.

"It's a fun thing, because I didn't know how good I would be. But I have the animals, so it's an easy thing," Schwarzenegger said.

He described teaching his granddaughter Lyla to feed horses, sharing a glimpse into the simple pleasures he enjoys with his family.

As Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, prepare to welcome their third child, the bond between family members continues to shine brightly.

The couple, who married in June 2019, also share Pratt's 11-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor