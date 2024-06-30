Chris Pratt says he would be "more than happy" to join DCU

Washington [US], June 30 : After his recent meeting with director James Gunn on the set of 'Superman: Legacy', the actor Chris Pratt stated that "there's always a chance" he may join the DCU, but he remained tight-lipped about who he'd like to play, reported Deadline.

"I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide," said Pratt in an interview. "I'm not exactly sure. I'm truly not sure.," he added.

When asked directly if he would join the competing franchise, Pratt didn't hesitate to declare, "Yes, of course"

"If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it," he continued. "Of course I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there's a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it's right and the fans would love it, I'd be more than happy to do it."

His comments come after Gunn shared a photo of Pratt on the set of Superman: Legacy earlier this month. "Always nice to have friends visiting set," he captioned the post.

Pratt previously appeared in the MCU as Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) in Gunn's 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy. They reunited for the 2017 and 2023 sequels, as well as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019).

Since taking over DC Studios with Peter Safran in 2022, Gunn has been hard at work directing Superman: Legacy, which will launch a new DC Multiverse. The cast includes David Corenswet as the eponymous Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

After stating that he is open to casting MCU actors in his next DCU work, Gunn said that a crossover between the two comic book worlds is "more likely now that I'm in charge," adding, "That's many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we're doing at DC first. I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun," reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor