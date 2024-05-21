Chris Pratt says his 2 daughters know ‘exactly what to do to control’ him

Los Angeles, May 21 Hollywood star Chris Pratt has said that his daughters know "exactly what to do to control" him, as he added that he wants them to know how to have "power over people" in life.

The 44-year-old actor, who has Lyla and Eloise with Katherine Schwarzenegger, said: "Katherine does an amazing job planning parties… We had bunnies and chickens and ducks, an amazing cake and balloons and a bouncy house. All her friends came.”

“It was so cute, it was so sweet — they ate pizza and listened to music. It was so fun! They got my number. They know exactly what to do to control me, and that’s good. I want them to be able to have the power over people."

"Katherine is very good; she can get what she wants out of them, they get what they want out of me," he told US TV show 'Extra', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

