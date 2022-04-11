Chris Rock subtly refers to Oscars slap controversy during California stand-up show

American comedian Chris Rock, during his recent stand-up show in California mocked politicians and lambasted celebrities, only subtly referencing the controversial moment at the 2022 Oscars when Will Smith slapped him.

According to Fox News, between the several digs he took at the royal family and even Hillary Clinton, the comedian said to the crowd that his hearing has returned however, he wouldn't further comment on the slap until he was properly paid.

"I'm OK, I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back," Rock said, as reported by a local news outlet.

At the conclusion of Friday's show, the comedian even received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Earlier that same day, the Academy's Board of Governors announced they were banning Smith from all events and awards appearances under the Oscars title for 10 years. Responding to the band, in a statement, the actor said, "I accept and respect the academy's decision."

The Academy failed to properly address Smith and the slap, which undoubtedly met the definition of assault, the board of governors said in a statement. Prior to that, Smith had announced his resignation from the Academy and has since publicly apologized to Rock.

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

( With inputs from ANI )

