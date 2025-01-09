Chrissy Teigen evacuates home amid Los Angeles fires with ‘4 dogs, 4 kids and a bearded dragon’

Los Angeles, Jan 9 Chrissy Teigen, the wife of the Grammy-winning artist John Legend is evacuating her Los Angeles home.

Recently, the model and author, 39, revealed that her family and pets had left their home amid the Los Angeles fires, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Sharing a mirror selfie while standing in front of her closet, Teigen expressed how emotional it was to be evacuating the home she shares with husband John Legend, and kids Luna Simone, 8, Miles Theodore, 6, Esti Maxine, 23 months, and Wren Alexander, 18 months.

“This is surreal, I’m very scared now. Packing”, she wrote across the photo.

As per ‘People’, Teigen then shared a snap of Legend, 46, building lego, joking that she told him not to start it at such a busy time.

The mother of four went on to share videos of the family safely holed up in a hotel, and smiled from her bed as her pet dogs Petey and Pearl climbed up.

“4 dogs, 4 kids and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel”, she wrote in the caption. The family also owns dog Pebbles and French bulldog Penny. In another clip, Legend was captured lying on the bed beside his wife while their dogs lay in between.

“Hi everyone”, the singer said as he looked at the camera and appeared relaxed. Teigen also shared that their bearded dragon Sebastian had evacuated with them. “Don’t worry, Sebastian made it,” she said as she patted the reptile on her chest. “We would never forget Sebastian, how dare you guys? He is with us”.

The star added more clips of Sebastian laying on her chest under her cardigan. “Gotta keep him warm”, she wrote.

Earlier in the day, an emotional Teigen shared that she had "no words" amid the fires in Los Angeles.

