Christina Aguilera celebrates daughter’s birthday in style despite knee injury

Washington [US], August 18 : American singer and actor Christina Aguilera celebrated her daughter Summer Rain Rutler's 9th birthday in style, despite her knee injury, PageSix reported.

Aguilera was determined to celebrate her daughter's birthday at Disneyland on Wednesday. Despite her mobility issues, she was able to make it to the park on a mobility scooter.

“A knee injury was not gonna stop Momma from celebrating her favorite girl’s birthday at Disneyland!” the Grammy winner gushed via her Instagram Stories Thursday.

While she did not comment on the cause of her injury, she also posted a heartfelt post on Instagram about her and Matthew Rutler's baby, as per Page Six.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwBhOwHvuzv/?img_index=1

“Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by,” Aguilera captioned a sweet slideshow.

“These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you.”

She'd called Summer a remarkable young woman, filling her with a terrible sense of pride.

She concluded, "Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"

The actor is also the mother to Max, her 15 year old son she shares with ex Jordan Bratman.

Before the former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2011, Aguilera moved on with Rutler. The summer of 2014 was here. While the duo, who got engaged that same year, tend to keep quiet about their romance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor