Christina Aguilera feels 'bad' for younger generations of social media era

Los Angeles, March 3 Singer Christina Aguilera is a "very sensitive person." She's learned how to deal with the scrutiny that's come her way.

She told Allure magazine: "I've grown up in this business. I started performing at six or seven and then I broke when I was a teenager. No matter what you do, you're going to have people that hate on you."

"The bigger you are and the more successful, unfortunately, that comes with more hate or more scrutiny. And I'm a very sensitive person, but I'm also very tough at the end of the day."

Aguilera said that social media has changed the landscape for up-and-coming stars. The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker is also conscious of how it might influence her own children.

The pop singer, who has Max, 15, and Summer, eight, explained: "Social media wasn't around when I was coming up, and now I feel bad for people that don't want to be in the business and just look at comments. My daughter's not there yet with looking or posting yet, but I'm very conscious of the day when these things happen."

