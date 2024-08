Christina Aguilera: I’m not here to be a programmed robot

Los Angeles, Aug 16 Popstar Christina Aguilera has said that she doesn't pay attention to what people say about her music or her appearance.

Aguilera told Glamour magazine: "I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a … about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business."

The singer feels she's currently more "wide-awake and more aware" than she's ever been, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Genie In A Bottle” hitmaker first found fame as a child, but she feels she's matured and evolved over time.

"This time in my life is about super-awareness. I know where I’ve been. I know what I’ve loved. I know what I haven’t loved. And now, more than ever, I just feel more wide-awake and more aware and more understanding. I’m not here to be a programmed robot. I’m here as a human being first before being a celebrity."

Earlier this year, Aguilera said that women face "double standards" in the entertainment industry.

She feels she's been consistently "shamed" for expressing her sexuality and "trying to empower other women" during the course of her career.

"This has been a very comfortable and natural space for me to enter because (sexuality) has been such a big part of my life, my world, my music.

"I’ve experienced first-hand the double standards (put on women); and I’ve been shamed for being open, for expressing myself sexually and trying to own my body, and for trying to empower other women. People are afraid of that."

