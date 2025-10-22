Christina Applegate says she wrote Memoir to make people feel less alone

Los Angeles, Oct 22 Hollywood actress Christina Applegate is set to unravel the unknown chapters of her life beyond Hollywood in her upcoming tell-all book.

The actress, 53, is set to release her first-ever memoir titled ‘You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir’ next year, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The memoir will delve into Applegate’s "tumultuous" life prior to stardom in the “legendary Laurel Canyon scene of the 1970s and 80s” and follow her through her rise to fame as Kelly Bundy in the sitcom ‘Married... with Children’ and her various film roles after that including, ‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’, ‘The Sweetest Thing’, ‘Anchorman’ and ‘Bad Moms’, as per the book's official synopsis.

The book also offers Applegate’s “full story of her years in the public eye”, told with the actress’ “raw and darkly funny” humor, and shows her legacy as a “childhood star turned iconic comedic actress" and most notably her journey to being a “survivor”.

As per ‘People’, in the memoir, Applegate opens up about “painful moments the public didn't see, abuse, abandonment, insecurities, self-doubt, body dysmorphia, assault”.

“I wrote this because I truly believe that books can make people feel less alone. I promise, You with the Sad Eyes won't be some big violin scratching for my life. But it will be real”, Applegate said in a statement. “It will be filled with the ups and downs, the humor and grief of life. So here I am. Real me. Lots to say”.

The Emmy award winner, who revealed her multi-scoliosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021, explained that she wrote this book when she “was forced to slow down” following the diagnosis.

She said that although she loved having a career in TV and film, with MS, “all the things I thought were important shifted”.

“For a long time, it felt impossible to find the meaning in everything I’ve been through, but for the first time in my life, I’ve been able to stop and reflect”, she added.

