Christina Ricci teases "shocking", "brutal" developments in 'Yellowjackets' season 3

Washington [US], June 8 : 'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recently discussed the shocking season two finale and what fans can expect in the upcoming season three.

In the explosive finale, Ricci's character, Misty, accidentally kills Natalie, portrayed by Juliette Lewis. As the 'Yellowjackets' continue to fight for survival after a plane crash, Ricci confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that a few episodes for the highly anticipated season three have already been shot in Canada.

Ricci teased that season three will be even more "shocking and surprising" than its predecessors.

She mentioned, "It's definitely going to be brutal. But they also put a lot of comedy into it. So I think it's just going to be extremely Yellowjackets-y," in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

The cast, who bonded like sisters, already misses Lewis, and Ricci admitted that filming without her has been sad.

Reflecting on Misty's actions, Ricci believes that her character can forgive herself, given her history of survival and resilience.

During the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "If events in her life were going to have destroyed her, they would have already done it. Because these ladies have been through quite a bit."

When asked about what to expect from Misty and the rest of the 'Yellowjackets' in season three, Ricci revealed that even she doesn't know.

The creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, try to keep the cast in the dark about the storylines. Ricci explained, "They don't tell us anything about storylines, and I don't even want to ask because it puts them in a weird position. So I never ask what's coming."

Transitioning from film to television, Ricci acknowledged the challenges of working on a show where the storyline unfolds episode by episode.

She expressed, "It can be a little bit disconcerting to all of a sudden be in an episode, or to be reading an episode and realize, 'Oh, wait, this thing happened to her when she was young. I have not been playing a character that reflects that this happened.' For an actor, I don't think it's an ideal situation. But every project has its own challenges, and this is how this show is made."

Apart from 'Yellowjackets,' Ricci has been keeping busy with her role as the mastermind in Netflix hit 'Wednesday', where she starred alongside Jenna Ortega in the titular role.

Despite having played Wednesday Addams 32 years ago, Ricci doesn't feel a sense of ownership over the character. She praised Ortega's portrayal and compared the character's multiple interpretations to those of Juliet in Shakespeare's plays.

Ricci's latest project involves a five-minute film celebrating the launch of the mobile game 'Squadbusters,' where she stars alongside Chris Hemsworth, Ken Jeong, and Auli'i Cravalho.

She shared her excitement about working with the cast, particularly expressing her admiration for Will Arnett, "He's a genius. Ken's a genius. Chris is so funny. Auli'i was so funny. Everybody was intimidatingly genius and hilarious."

