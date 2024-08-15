Christine Baranski says 'Mamma Mia' producer is "planning" third installment, says "She gave me the narrative plotline"

Washington [US], August 15 : For those who are fans of 'Mamma Mia', there is an exciting update about them. As 'Mamma Mia!' star Christine Baranski revealed that producer Judy Craymer told her that she is working on 'Mamma Mia', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favourite watering hole, and she is planning 'Mamma Mia 3.' She gave me the narrative plotline of how it's going to happen," she said.

The actor continued while talking about the producer, saying, "Judy Craymer makes things happen."

She added that the producer made the second 'Mamma Mia!' movie titled 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again', which was released in 2018. "She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit," she shared.

So, "I wouldn't put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together," she added.

'Mamma Mia!' is a 2008 jukebox musical romance comedy film directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Catherine Johnson, based on her book for the 1999 musical of the same name.The film features an ensemble cast, including Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Meryl Streep, and Julie Walters.

'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' is a 2018 jukebox musical romantic comedy film written and directed by Ol Parker, from a story by Parker, Catherine Johnson, and Richard Curtis. It is the sequel to the 2008 film 'Mamma Mia!', which in turn is based on the 1999 musical of the same name using the music of ABBA. The film features Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, Cher, Meryl Streep, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Josh Dylan, Jeremy Irvine, and Hugh Skinner.

Christin said it is not going to be difficult to get people in the theatres for the movie. "It's just the kind of movie that makes people happy. Witnessing how many people are showing up for these Democratic campaign rallies now, there are a lot of smiles and a lot of laughter. People are drawn to happiness and joy, not doom and gloom."

'Mamma Mia' made so many millions of people around the world happy. Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That's part of its charm. When I'm in Europe, I can't tell you how many little girls want to be photographed with Tanya. It troubles me a little, that Tanya's their favorite character. (Laughs.) But, hey, we're always attracted to that kind of snappy, sexy lady. Maybe we can get Kamala to use one of the Abba songs?," she shared, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor