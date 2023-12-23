Christmas 2023: Churches in Puducherry, Karnataka decorated, lit up ahead of festival

Puducherry [India], December 23 : As Christmas is around the corner, everyone is preparing for the holiday season. Ahead of the festival, churches in Puducherry and Karnataka are all decked up for the much-awaited festivities.

Several churches in Puducherry were illuminated with bright colours and looked pretty with Christmas decorative items.

The St Mary's church in Kalaburagi City, Karnataka was also decorated and lit up ahead of Christmas.

The festival celebration is just around the corner. Images and videos from around the country reveal that people are thrilled about the celebration.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide.

In Mumbai, children at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai celebrate Christmas inside the hospital premises.

The kids were seen dancing together while donning Christmas caps.

Recently, for this festivity, Tricity Churches' association has organised an advance Christmas celebration in Chandigarh.

A massive procession was taken out, accompanied by the sound of drums and other musical instruments. The Christian community enjoyed being a part of it and exhibiting their enthusiasm and devotion.

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities.

Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival.

