Christmas 2024: Bollywood celebs enjoy festive season, share adorable glimpses into their celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Christmas 2024 is here accompanied by joy, festive treats, gifts and glamour as Bollywood celebrities have gone into full festive mode by embracing the season with grand celebrations and adorable pictures. From the prestigious Kapoor family to Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty and others, let's take a look at how the Bollywood celebs are celebrating the holiday season.

The prestigious Kapoor family gathered at the late Sashi Kapoor's house to celebrate the season with the Christmas brunch. It was attended by Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, Manoj Jain, Rajat Bedi with family, Randhir Kapoor, Kanchan Ketan Desai and other celebs.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful portrait of the Kapoor Family sitting at a dinner table with some dressed in red while others were seen wearing Christmas hats.

" Family Christmas celebration," wrote Neetu Kapoor.

'Crew' actress Kriti Sanon donned a Christmas hat with her name inscribed on it. In the bunch of adorable pictures, the actress also shared photos of a Christmas tree, adorable Santa puppets and Christmas balls from her Instagram handle.

Actress Diana Penty who gained fame with the film 'Cocktail' shared her beautiful snaps in which she was seen wearing a black dress with a Christmas tree in the background. She paired her outfit with long earrings and black sandals. While sharing the photos, Diana wrote, "Fa la la la la" along with a heart and star emojis.

Sonam Kapoor cherished her family moments during the Christmas season and shared beautiful snaps of her candid moments with her son Vayu, husband Anand Ahuja and other close friends and family. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "What a merry Christmas! What a lovely month! Friends and Family and a whole lot of love!"

Priyanka Chopra, who is quite active in Hollywood and settled with her husband Nick Jonas in the USA, shares adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and her dog on the eve of Christmas.

She calls it a 'home' in the caption section of the post.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebration.

"Have you all are having a Holly Jolly Christmas" wrote Karisma Kapoor

