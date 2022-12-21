Christmas arrives with gift of employment for artisans in Kashmir

When the world celebrates the festival of Christmas, Kashmiri artisans get busier than ever.

With rising demands for Christmas art hailing from the region, artisans began making many decorative items using locally produced Papier-mache. These are sold prior to the festival across the globe.

Award-winning Papier-mache artist Maqbool John has made thousands of such handmade products.

In a conversation with ANI, John opened up about how the festival entails employment opportunities for the Kashmiri craftsmen.

"We look forward to this festival all year round. Whenever this festival comes, we get busy preparing Christmas orders. This is our (artisans') source of employment," John said in a conversation with ANI.

Talking about the increase in popularity of these hand-crafted decorative pieces, John added, "I think their demand and popularity has increased manifold in the last few years, which may be due to the introduction of new designs in them. Even our local Christians wear these during the festival".

Kashmiri hand-crafted motifs and other products have seen an upsurge in their demand, not just in India but even abroad.

Much like in any other country in the world, Christmas is also celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm in the Kashmir Valley.

Last year was special for the Christian community of Kashmir as the St. Luke's Church in Srinagar, one of the oldest churches in the region, was opened to the public after a long period spanning three decades.

As the Holiday season draws nearer, Kashmiri tourist spots like Gulmarg have started to receive footfalls, with many coming to celebrate Christmas and New Year in close proximity of the snow-capped mountains of the area.

Tourist footfalls are expected to reach record levels this season as there are signs of dry weather in the region, according to the Meteorological Department.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor