Christopher Nolan’s next project is based on Greek epic ‘The Odyssey’

Los Angeles, Dec 24 The details about the legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan‘s star-studded next project at Universal have finally been revealed.

According to a new X post from Universal Pictures, the filmmaker’s next project “is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026", reports 'Variety'.

Nolan has assembled an all-star lineup of actors befitting of the epic tale. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

As per 'Variety', the studio and Nolan’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning drama 'Oppenheimer' is projecting a production start date sometime in the first half of 2025. Nolan is set to write and will produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.

Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem 'The Odyssey' remains one of the oldest pieces of literature still read by modern audiences. It chronicles the story of Greek hero Odysseus during his tumultuous journey home following the Trojan War.

'The Odyssey' has been brought to the big screen a few times before, first with a 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and later with 1954’s 'Ulysses' starring Kirk Douglas. The 2000 satirical comedy film 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' is also loosely based on Homer’s magnum opus, and 2024’s 'The Return' with Ralph Fiennes is adapted from the last sections of the epic poem.

Holland admitted last week to signing on to the project without knowing many details. “To be perfectly honest, I don’t really know what it’s about”, Holland recently said on 'The Dish' podcast. “I’m super excited, but it’s been pretty quiet about the project. I met with (Nolan) and it was awesome".

