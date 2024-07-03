Christopher Reeve’s son Will to have a cameo in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

Los Angeles, July 3 Filmmaker and DC head honcho James Gunn's 'Superman' is set to feature Will Reeve, the son of the late Superman star Christopher Reeve, in a cameo role.

The production is currently in motion in Cleveland, reports 'Deadline'.

While representatives for Warner Bros. and DC could not be reached for comment, the younger Reeve will reportedly be playing a TV reporter, which is fitting given his real-world work as a correspondent for ABC News.

Reeve's father, Christopher, is indelibly linked to the Superman franchise, having become the definitive portrayal of the iconic superhero for an entire generation.

According to Deadline, his relationship with the franchise began in 1978, when he was cast as the titular character in Richard Donner's 'Superman: The Movie'. He went on to don the cape in three sequels between 1980 and 1987, ‘Superman II’, ‘Superman III’, and ‘Superman IV: The Quest for Peace’.

The elder Reeve's story is at the heart of ‘Superman: The Christopher Reeve Story’, a documentary directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, which premiered to critical acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It will be released in select US theatres via DC Studios and Fathom Events on September 21, with an encore presentation on Christopher Reeve’s birthday on September 25.

The documentary chronicles Reeve’s astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, shows how his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today, and examines the near-fatal horse-riding accident that left him paralysed from the neck down in 1995, as well as his later work as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care.

Gunn is directing from his own script, which draws on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Peter Safran produces the movie, which is slated for release on July 11, 2025.

