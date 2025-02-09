Christy Carlson Romano shares she was "shot in the eye" during husband's b'day celebration

Washington [US], February 9 : American actress Christy Carlson Romano, who was shot in the eye while at a shooting range, has updated fans on her health, stating that she is recovering after the terrible accident that occurred during her husband's birthday celebration.

On Sunday, Romano took to her Instagram account to share a video detailing the horrible incident. In the video, Romano said she had planned a special day for her husband and took him to shoot clay pigeons. However, things took a dangerous turn when another person at the range fired in the "wrong direction," hitting Romano multiple times. She also shared that the most serious injury was less than an inch from "hitting her right eye directly."

"Yesterday was my husband's birthday, and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present. There was another party with us, and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face. @thebrendanrooney immediately sprang into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital. I was hit in five places, one of which was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye," she wrote in her Instagram post.

"With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes, and I'm telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant," she added.

Although Romano has been able to see normally, doctors are still monitoring her condition, and some fragments from the shot remain inside her body.

