Chunky Panday beams with pride as daughter Ananya Panday performs to his iconic tracks

Mumbai, May 18 Veteran actor Chunky Panday took to social media to express his pride after his daughter, Ananya Panday, paid a lively tribute to him by performing some of his most iconic songs at the Zee Cine Awards 2025.

Sharing the moment with his followers, the actor wrote, “This is the First time i got to Perform at an International Film Award function Thank you @zeecineawards and my Darling @ananyapanday what a Surprise So Proud of you Love you forever.” In the video, Ananya is seen performing one of her father’s iconic songs, backed by a lively group of background dancers. The energy on stage escalated when they brought Chunky Panday up to join her.

The father-daughter duo danced together to the popular track “Main Tera Tota, Tu Meri Maina.” The video ended on a sweet note with Ananya giving her dad a warm and affectionate hug. Notably, the Student of the Year 2 actress also took to Instagram to share videos of herself performing her father’s popular songs. Alongside the nostalgic tribute, Ananya also posted a clip of her sizzling stage performance with actor Kartik Aaryan, giving a glimpse of the electrifying energy they brought to the event.

On May 17, the star-studded Zee Cine Awards 2025 took place in Mumbai, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry. The glamorous evening saw dazzling appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Rasha Thadani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sooraj Pancholi. The night’s highlight came from high-octane performances by Kartik, Ananya Panday, Tiger, and Tamannaah, who lit up the stage with their electrifying acts. Aaryan delivered a power-packed performance to the title track of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

Among the top winners at the Zee Cine Awards 2025, Kartik Aaryan clinched the Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Actor for his role in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” while Shraddha Kapoor earned the Best Actress (Female) title for her performance in “Stree 2.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor