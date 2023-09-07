Chunky Panday calls Ekta Kapoor 'The OG Dream Girl'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Actor Chunky Panday called producer Ektaa Kapoor 'The OG Dream Girl'.

On Thursday, Chunky posted a couple of pictures where he can be seen with Ektaa. One of the pictures was a throwback photo where Chunky wore a satin shirt and Ektaa opted for grey casuals.

Along with the post, he wrote, "The OG DreamGirl" with face smiley and heart emojis.

As soon as he shared 5the post, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Recently, Ekta hosted a success bash as 'Dream Girl 2 entered the Rs 100 crore club. The star cast and celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap, Ananya's parents Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani among others mark their presence.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ektaa is collaborating with producer Rhea Kapoor for an upcoming untitled project.

On the other hand, Chunky was last seen in 'Liger', where Ananya Panday was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Chunky has also worked in series like 'Pop Kaun?' and 'Baked Season 3: The Bad Trip.'

