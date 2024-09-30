Chunky Panday celebrates birthday on Housefull 5 set with co-stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Actor Chunky Panday had a unique birthday celebration this year, as he spent his special day on the sets of Housefull 5, where he was busy shooting alongside Abhishek Bachchan among other co-stars.

The actor, who often shares behind-the-scenes moments with fans, took to Instagram to give everyone a glimpse of his birthday celebrations on set.

The short video clip shared by Chunky included a series of adorable pictures with his co-stars.

In the first picture, Chunky is seen standing in front of a delicious-looking cake, surrounded by his co-stars Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Nikitin Dheer, and director Tarun Mansukhani. However, it was Riteish Deshmukh who stole the show with his playful antics. He was spotted posing with two balloons, one orange and one white, humorously placing them on Chunky's chest, making the whole team laugh.

The celebration didn't end there, as one of the pictures showed Chunky's room decked out with a "Happy Birthday" banner and a cake placed on his bed, proving that the entire team had a blast celebrating his special day.

"A Birthday at Sea The night of the 26th, guess who cut the cake and fed my Face #housefull5," the post was captioned.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5', set entirely aboard a cruise ship, is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

Mark your calendar as the film is to release on June 6, 2025, to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

