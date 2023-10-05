Chunky Panday gives a shoutout to daughter Ananya Panday, check out post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Ananya Panday has been making huge strides in her career and is surely one of the most successful star kids from the current generation.

As she has become the official brand ambassador for the prestigious luxury label, Jimmy Choo, her dad Chunky Panday could not resist showering love on the 24-year-old actress.

Taking to Instagram, Chunky dropped a string of images.

The first two throwback images show Ananya posing with her family at Jimmy Choo store. Don't forget to take a look at Ananya's long tresses.

The last picture is of Ananya's latest photoshoot for Jimmy Choo as a brand ambassador.

"Annchoo so proud of you 2017/2023," Chunky captioned the post.

Ananya's fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

"So awesome," a social media user wrote.

"Wow...amazing," another one wrote.

Ananya made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' in 2019. The film also starred Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Since her debut film, there has been no looking back for her. She has been featured in 'Khaali Peeli', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Liger' and 'Student of the Year 2' so far.

In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will aslo be seen seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline. Reportedly, the movie has been titled 'Shankara'. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor