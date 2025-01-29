Chunky Panday on ‘Aankhen’ and Salman, Aamir’s ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ are tied by thread of destiny

Mumbai, Jan 29 Actor Chunky Panday, who can be seen in the recently released show ‘Griha Laxmi’, has shared the film ‘Aankhen’, in which he shared the screen with Govinda, was originally supposed to star Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

The actor spoke with IANS about the film’s original casting and how the film’s destiny was wired to the Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-starrer cult-classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Chunky told IANS, “Pahlaj Nilani was originally supposed to make a film with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. And he didn't get a chance and I think Raj Santoshi launched ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ with Salman and Aamir by then. So Pahlaj said, ‘I couldn't make a film with them, maybe I'll make a similar film but in my style and with my heroes’. So he made ‘Aankhen’ with me and Govinda”.

He further mentioned, “So when he started the film, he wanted to make something bigger and better than ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ But he went and made ‘Aankhen’. In fact, we made that film very fast. We completed the entire film in 6 months because we wanted to come before ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Of course, it was all healthy competition”.

When asked about his fondest memories from the film, he said, “I think my most fondest memories would be with Govinda and Kader Bhai when we shot the sequences of the entire house. The two spoiled kids and their high-flying father. I think that was most entertaining”.

“We shot ‘Bade Kaam Ka Bandar’ at iconic locations like Juhu Beach, Gateway of India. And the monkey was a superstar. His salary was more than ours and he had 6-7 bodyguards who used to look after him. But he was a superstar monkey. I would love to make ‘Aankhen’ every year of my life. Right now I am wearing spectacles and I can't even see my eyes”, he added.

‘Griha Laxmi’ is available on Epic On.

