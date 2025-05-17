Chunky Panday remembers mother on birth anniversary: We celebrate you everyday

Mumbai, May 17 Chunky Panday on Saturday remembered his late mother Snehlata on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared some old pictures featuring him and his late mother. Chunky mentioned that he celebrates her everyday.

Taking to the caption section, the father of actress Ananya Panday wrote: “Happy Birthday Mom. We celebrate you everyday.”

It was in 2021, when Chunky’s mother, Snehlata Panday, passed away. The actor’s father was a heart surgeon and his mother reportedly was a gynaecologist who opened a beauty parlour and a clinic for slimming during the 1980s.

The veteran actor was last seen in Vijay 69 is a drama film directed by Akshay Roy starring Anupam Kher. The film was about a 69-year-old former swimming coach, who is on a mission to retain his youth and fulfil his dreams. He takes the plunge to complete a challenging triathlon.

Chunky will next be seen in “Housefull 5”, a murder mystery with a comic spin.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film promises to deliver even more laughter, chaos, and family-friendly fun with a star-studded ensemble cast.

The film features some of Bollywood's biggest names such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

This time, the plot takes an intriguing turn, with a killer on the loose and a web of suspense surrounding the mystery. The film will take an unexpected turn with the introduction of a killer, adding a thrilling twist to the storyline.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, "Housefull 5" marks the reunion of Abhishek, Akshay , and Riteish , who last appeared together in "Housefull 3." While Akshay and Riteish have been part of the franchise from the start, Abhishek added his comedic charm to the third film.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 6.

