Chunky Panday wishes his "little baby" Ananya Panday on her birthday

Mumbai, Oct 30 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned a year older on the 30th of October. The who’s who of Bollywood took to their social media accounts to wish the birthday girl well on her special day.

But the most special wish was from none other than Ananya’s father, Chunky Pandey. Sharing a carousel post featuring an umpteen number of photos and videos of unseen moments of the actress’ family life, Chunkey shared, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday, my little baby forever, @ananyapanday. Have the biggest, bestest year and shine on forever."

Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, took to her social media account to share a lot of pictures from the birthday girl’s childhood days. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, my baby girl!!!! Love you the mostest!!!!! You make us so proud every single day!!!! Shine on!!!! Stay Healthy! Stay Happy!!!!" In another unseen video of the actress straight from her toddler days, Bhavana seems to have become emotional, and that is reflected in her social media caption. Sharing the adorable video of baby Ananya, she wrote, “In love with the magic of movies since forever!!!!! @ananyapanday! #birthdayeve #shineon.”

The caption highlighted how Ananya has forever been obsessed with the movies. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a picture on his social media that featured Bollywood newbies Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Karan captioned it as, “Me and the girls. And also, happy birthday, Ananya Panday.” The stalwart filmmaker seems to have clicked the picture at Ananya’s lavish birthday bash from last midnight.

Ananya Panday was also wished by Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to her social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for Ananya Panday. Bebo shared a stylish photo of the young actress and called her the shining star. Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday, you shining star Big hug, @anayapanday," followed by a heart emoji.

