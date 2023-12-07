Ciara decorates bare baby bump with Gold leaves at 'The Color Purple' premiere

Los Angeles [US], December 7 : Singer and actor Ciara, who is currently pregnant, flaunted her bare baby bump adorned with golden leaves at the premiere of the film 'The Color Purple'.

Ciara plays the role of Nettie Harris in the new film adaptation of the Tony-winning Color Purple musical. On Wednesday, she wore an all-white outfit that consisted of a long cape, flared pants and a flowing blouse unbuttoned to give a peek of her bump, as per People.

She completed the look by adorning her baby bump with a variety of gold leaf ornaments.

The premiere of 'The Color Purple' was held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, she shared several clips from the premiere on her stories. She reposted a video of her and Blitz making a strong entrance as they walked hand in hand. She was also captured joining her castmates onstage for a performance bow, as per People.

Ciara is expecting her fourth child and third baby with her Denver Broncos quarterback husband, Russell Wilson. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, announced in August they were expecting another baby by sharing a black-and-white video of Ciara dancing with her baby bump, reported People.

She is also the mother of 9-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

