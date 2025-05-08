‘CID’ actor Hrishikesh Pandey admits he couldn’t do full justice to some of his early roles

Mumbai, May 8 Known for his role in the iconic show ‘CID’, actor Hrishikesh Pandey opened up about his early years in the industry.

Reflecting on his journey, the actor admitted that he wasn’t always able to do complete justice to some of his initial roles, acknowledging how much he has grown over the years as a performer. Hrishikesh shared, “There’s nothing like an ultimate role. Any role that’s important, intense, and well-written—I'd love to do it, on any platform. In the beginning, I played different kinds of roles, and at that time, I felt I couldn’t always do full justice to some of those characters the way I could now.”

“So yes, I’d definitely love to take on different characters and roles. Whatever comes my way, I’d love to explore it. I won’t say there’s one particular role or an ultimate dream role. But yes, I definitely want to keep acting and continue doing good work,” he added.

Hrishikesh also shared that he doesn’t have a particular actor or director on his wishlist, as he believes growth in the industry comes from continuous evolution. However, he also expressed gratitude for having collaborated with some of Bollywood’s most legendary figures and remains open to exploring new opportunities that come his way.

“I’ve worked with legends like Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan, and that was definitely a dream come true. I’ve also met Lata Ji and shared a beautiful bond with her. Whatever I had envisioned in life—meeting certain people or being close to someone—it’s always happened. I’ve achieved that, so now there’s nothing specific like ‘I want to meet this person’ or ‘I want to work with this one.’ I no longer have those kinds of aspirations. But yes, I’d love to work with anyone and everyone who’s good at what they do. If the story and my character are compelling, I’m all in,” Pandey mentioned.

Speaking about fame and money, the ‘Sanjivani’ actor stated that he has always stayed grounded. “I’ve seen many people get carried away by fame and fortune, but they eventually come back to reality. I feel it’s better to realize these things early on so you don’t go too far in the wrong direction. Fame and success come and go. At the end of the day, it’s about who you are as a person.”

“Even if there’s no money or fame tomorrow, the people who truly know you will still stand by you—just like we support those who are good at heart. That’s always been my goal. I’ve always believed in not hurting anyone, not doing wrong to others, whether intentionally or unintentionally. My simple principle in life is don’t hurt people. Do good if you can—and if you can’t do good, at least don’t do harm,” Hrishikesh concluded.

Hrishikesh Pandey, who has been a part of the industry for over two decades, has featured in several iconic shows, including “C.I.D.,” “Sanjivani,” “Raat Hone Ko Hai,” and “Piya Ka Ghar,” among others. The actor is currently seen reprising his role as Inspector Sachin in the second season of “C.I.D.”

