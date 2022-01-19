'CID' fame Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman not getting work offers

CID is popular TV serial. Even today people remember the famous characters of ACP Pradyuman, Daya. Dialogues of the serial such as 'Tod do darwaza daya, kuch to gadbad hai daya are still fresh in the minds of people. Marathi actor Shivaji Satam played the role of ACP Pradyuman in this series. But since the series 'CID' ended, Shivaji Satam has been away from the big and small screens. Shivaji Satam acted in many Hindi-Marathi films. But he got his true identity because of the series 'CID'. This series brought him home in the form of ACP Pradyumna. This is the reason why people still know him as ACP Pradyuman instead of Shivaji Satam. Shivaji Satam is currently looking for a job. Yes, Shivaji Satam wants to work after 'CID' series. But he is upset because he is not getting the job he wants.

He made this revelation in an interview given to Hindustan Times. He said, ‘I want to work again. But I don't like the same role. I do not think so. Because I have no offers right now. This is true. I am not ashamed to say this. One or two offers I had received. But I did not like it. I want something. I have worked in Marathi theater. So I choose the roles that interest me.'

If you get the role of ACP Pradyumna again, will you accept it? When asked, he said, "If I got this role, I would accept it. I can play this role for many more years without getting bored. I would definitely like to play the role of ACP Pradyumna if the CID series starts again. Since there is no work from Corona, I am jobless and tired of sitting at home.