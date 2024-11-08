‘CID’ stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty join audio series ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ for a promo

Mumbai, Nov 8 Iconic TV show “CID” stars Shivaji Satam and Dayanand Shetty recently shot a special promo for audio series “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To”.

Shivaji Satam, who played the role of ACP Pradyuman said that he had the joy of playing many characters throughout his career, but working on ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ is truly unique.

Satam added: “It’s one of the most popular shows on Pocket FM. The platform has a variety of interesting content for listeners and audio series is a great entertainment format. We have shot for the promo of this series, which captures the true essence of the story. I am quite excited to be associating with such an innovative platform that is known for its unique product offering.”

This series follows Anika as she returns to her hometown of Manali to search for her long-lost twin child.

In the promo, Shivaji reprises his iconic role as the Chief of the CIB (Criminal Investigation Bureau), while Dayanand returns as an Inspector. They have a personal connection to Anika’s grandmother and come together to assist Anika in her quest.

Dayanand Shetty reflected on the unique energy of audio storytelling, "We are blessed to be in an era when both the audience as well as artists have multiple options for entertainment. We are shooting an important segment, and I am really enjoying this experience of collaborating with Pocket FM.”

He added: “Unlike television, audio brings a different energy, letting the listeners build a world in their minds. Kudos to Pocket FM that has created a significant platform for storytellers to explore their writing skills and reach out to a large set of listeners."

“Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To” is available on Pocket FM.

Talking about “CID”, the television series that premiered on Sony Entertainment Television from January 1998 to October 2018. The series was created by B. P. Singh. It featured Shivaji as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand as Sr. Inspector Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks and Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe.

The location of CID is set in Mumbai. The series aired for 20 years on Sony Entertainment Television and is one of the longest-running television series in India. The series aired its 500th episode in January 2008, 1000th episode in September 2013, 1500th episode in February 2018 and the last episode in October 2018. “CID” has gained a cult following over the years.

