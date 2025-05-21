Cillian Murphy, Daniel Craig in talks for Damien Chazelle film

Washington DC [US], May 21 : Director Damien Chazelle is in talks with actors Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig for his untitled upcoming movie, reported Deadline.

As per the outlet, Chazelle will direct and has written the script and will also produce alongside Olivia Hamilton under their Wild Chickens Productions banner. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film.

While unconfirmed, insiders say the film will be set in a prison.

As per Deadline, if deals end up closing for the two stars, production is expected to start later this year.

Chazelle had been weighing several projects in recent months, including an Evel Knievel pic with Leonardo DiCaprio circling the lead role.

However, with the studio unable to finalise a deal for DiCaprio, Chazelle circled back to the prison drama as his next film, reported Deadline.

As for Murphy, the actor is coming off his Oscar-winning role in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

According to Deadline, he recently wrapped up production on the Peaky Blinders movie, 'The Immortal Man', on Netflix and was also recently seen in 'Small Things Like These'.

Craig was most recently seen in the A24 pic Queer, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

He is also set to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming 'Knives Out' sequel, 'Wake Up Dead Man', which will bow later this year on Netflix, reported Deadline.

