Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, to Ryan Gosling: Celebs arrive at Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Los Angeles [US], March 11 : The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Ahead of the award presentation ceremony, celebrities arrived at the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet flaunting their stylish outfits.

Actor Cillian Murphy, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Oppenheimer' struck a pose at the red carpet. He wore a black tuxedo suit.

Actor Emma Stone looked beautiful in a white off-shoulder dress with trails. She has been nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Poor Things'.

Margot Robbie looked stunning as she wore a black body-hugging, shimmery gown.

Actor Ryan Gossling looked dapper as he arrived at the Red Carpet donning an all-black suit.

Actor Vanessa Hudgens gathered all the eyeballs on the red carpet as she announced her pregnancy and flaunted her baby bump.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson looked stylish in a silver suit.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook also marked his presence at the Oscars 2024. He wore a black tuxedo suit over a white shirt.

Actor Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for 'Maestro', looked handsome in a black suit over a white shirt.

Apart from them, celebs like Billie Eilish, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Jodi Foster, Willem Dafoe, Brendan Fraser, and Marlee Matlin, among others, arrived at the 96th Academy Awards red carpet.

With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer' leads the nominations list, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10.

