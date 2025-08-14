Cillian Murphy plays headteacher in upcoming film 'Steve'; Trailer out

Washington, DC [US], August 14 : The makers of the Oscar-winning Cillian Murphy starrer Steve have finally released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. The actor plays the role of a headteacher in the series.

Based on Max Porter's 2023 novel 'Shy', the film "follows a pivotal day in the life of headteacher Steve (Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform school amidst a world that has forsaken them. As Steve fights to protect the school's integrity and impending closure, we witness him grappling with his own mental health. In parallel to Steve's struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence," according to the official logline as quoted by Variety.

In the trailer, Steve is seen helping his students as they adopt bad habits, which include bunking the class and lessons.

Netflix has shared the trailer of the film on its official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

Starring alongside Murphy and Lycurgo are Tracey Ullman, Simni Ajikawo and Emily Watson.

This isn't the first time Murphy has collaborated with Porter.

In 2019, the actor starred in a stage adaptation of Porter's 2015 book 'Grief Is the Thing With Feathers'. The pair also teamed up on the 2021 short film 'All of This Unreal Time', reported Variety.

Murphy has also previously worked with 'Steve' director Tim Mielants, first on Season 3 of 'Peaky Blinders' and then later on the 2024 film 'Small Things Like These'.

Porter serves as the writer as well as an executive producer. Alan Moloney, Murphy and Tina Pawlik are producers. Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow composed the music for the film.

'Steve' will release in the selected theatres on September 19 and on Netflix on October 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor