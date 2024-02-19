Cillian Murphy thanks "Oppenhomies" post BAFTA Lead Actor win

London [UK], February 19 : Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy is currently on cloud nine as he bagged the BAFTA Best Leading Actor award for his performance in the biopic film 'Oppenheimer'.

The ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

The actor while accepting his Leading Actor BAFTA award shouted out his "Oppenhomies".

After thanking the film's director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and Universal Pictures chief Donna Langley, Murphy said: "I want to thank my fellow nominees and my Oppenhomies and, in fact, all of you in the room. I know it's a cliche to say I'm in awe of you, but I genuinely am in awe," as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

"Thank you for seeing something in me that I probably didn't see myself," Murphy told the director while accepting his award. "Chris, thank you for that extraordinary, exhilarating script and for always pushing me and for always demanding excellence."

"Oppenheimer was this colossally naughty, complex character and he meant different things to different people," Murphy continued. "One man's monster is another man's hero. That's why I love movies, because we have a space to celebrate and interrogate and investigate that complexity. And it's a privilege to be part of this community with you all," as per Variety.

Murphy triumphed over Bradley Cooper's Maestro,' Colman Domingo 'The Rustin,' Paul Giamatti 'The Holdovers,' Barry Keoghan 'Saltburn' and Teo Yoo 'Past Lives' in the leading actor category.

Murphy played J. Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan's biographical drama, which took home seven awards throughout the night, including Best Director for Nolan and Best Film. The film, which scored 13 nominations in total, chronicles the life and career of Oppenheimer as he developed the atomic bomb during World War II, as per Variety.

