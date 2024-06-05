Cillian Murphy to produce, star in film based on OTT series ‘Peaky Blinders’

Los Angeles, June 5 Hollywood star Cillian Murphy is set to return as the fearsome gangster in the ‘Peaky Blinders’. However, this time around, the narrative will be condensed into a film.

The film is set to be directed by Tom Harper, who directed episodes of the first season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ in 2013, reports Variety.

Cillian said: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans.”

Tom Harper shared: “When I first directed ‘Peaky Blinders’ over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. ‘Peaky’ has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

As per Variety, the continuation of the narrative, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s, has been written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight, who will co-produce alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason.

