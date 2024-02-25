Cillian Murphy wins Outstanding Performance by Male Actor in Leading Role for 'Oppenheimer' at SAG Awards 2024

Los Angeles [US], February 25 : 'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy has all the reasons to celebrate as he took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, reported People.

The other nominees in the category included Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro', Colman Domingo for 'Rustin', Paul Giamatti for 'The Holdovers', Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer' and Jeffrey Wright for 'American Fiction'.

"Oh my goodness," Murphy began in his speech. "This is extremely, extremely special to me, because it comes from you guys."

"Okay, my Oppenheimer crew, my Oppenheimer family. Just an FYI on that exquisite moniker 'Oppenhomies,'" he added. "That was actually invented by the great Olivia Thirlby. So, Olivia, I think you should immediately trademark that and start merching the s- out of it because someone else will. Seriously, they were the greatest group of actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with."

"I have never felt so looked after or cared for by a group of actors every day. Looking at your names on the call sheet, just made me brave guys. So thank you. Thank you. Thank you," he added.

He also gave a special shout-out to his fellow nominees, saying, "I am just bursting with admiration and respect for you all."

"Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, as always such a debt of gratitude to you. To my wife, Yvonne and my boys, Malachy and Aran, I adore you."

He concluded, "Twenty-eight years ago when I was trying to become an actor, I was a failed musician and I felt extremely like an interloper. But now looking out and all of you guys here today, I know that I'm part of something truly wonderful. So thank you so much."

According to People, 'Oppenheimer' has produced several award-winning performances, including Murphy's, 47, as the titular lead. The Irish actor plays J Robert Oppenheimer, inventor of the atomic bomb used in World War II. His portrayal of Oppenheimer's moral dilemmas earned him critical acclaim, and he took home wins at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs. He also nabbed a nod at the Critics Choice Awards and is nominated for Best Actor at next month's Oscars.

While talking to People, Robert Downey Jr said of his 'Oppenheimer' costar, "I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career." Downey, who plays Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in the film, said he was impressed by Murphy's "commitment" to the massive undertaking of leading Christopher Nolan's three-hour epic.

"He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this," said Downey.

With four SAG nods, Nolan's masterpiece is tied with 'Barbie' for the most by a picture this year. Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt received nominations for their supporting parts, while the ensemble is vying for best-cast performance.

Other candidates included Cooper, 49, who received his fourth SAG Award nomination for his depiction of conductor Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. The biopic chronicles Bernstein's turbulent marriage to Felicia Montealegre, portrayed by Carey Mulligan.

During this year's awards season, Cooper has picked up several nominations for his performance. Cooper, who also co-wrote and directed the film, was nominated for the best actor category at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, Oscars and BAFTAs.

'Maestro' has a total of two nominations at this year's ceremony, the other nominee being Mulligan for leading actress.

Domingo, 54, receives his first individual nod at this year's ceremony for his role in the biographical drama 'Rustin'. Domingo embodies the eponymous Bayard Rustin, a civil rights activist who worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. to organize the March on Washington.

The 56-year-old Giamatti of 'The Holdovers' co-stars in the poignant comedy-drama directed by writer-director Alexander Payne (Election) with Dominic Sessa and fellow nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Giamatti has garnered praise for his portrayal as severe boarding school instructor Paul Hunham. He has been nominated for an Oscar and BAFTA, won a Critics' Choice award, and won a third Golden Globe.

In his Globes acceptance speech in January, Giamatti said, "Teachers are good people. Gotta respect them. They do a good thing. It's a tough job, so this is for teachers as well. Thanks, guys. Thank you."

He previously won three acting awards at the SAG Awards in 2006, 2009 and 2012 for Cinderella Man, John Adams and Too Big to Fail, respectively.

Wright, 58, plays writer Thelonius "Monk" Ellison in 'American Fiction'. Ellison is a disgruntled novelist who produces a stereotypically Black book out of spite, only to have it turn as his best-selling book. The comedy, which is based on Percival Everett's 2001 book Erasure, follows Monk as he deals with the book's effects on his family and profession.

Wright last got a SAG Award nomination for solo performance in 2004, for the film Angels in America. It has been 20 years since then. Throughout awards season, he received several nods for his well praised role as Monk, including for the Oscar and Golden Globes.

'American Fiction' has three nominations, with Sterling K. Brown recognized for his supporting role and the film's ensemble for outstanding cast, reported People.

