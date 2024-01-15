Cine Workers' Association appeals to Indian filmmakers to stop shooting in Maldives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : Amid the India-Maldives row, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has appealed to the Indian Film Industry "to not shoot in Maldives".

While speaking to ANI, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal said, "Maldives government has asked the Indian government to withdraw the Indian Army from their islands by March 15." Some days ago, some Maldives ministers had used wrong words against our Prime Minister Narendra Modi...After this, a trend of boycotting Maldives was started in India."

"I appeal to the Indian film industry to not shoot (films) in Maldives & no one should go to Maldives for their holidays," Shyamlal said.

A diplomatic row was triggered between India and Maldives after three Maldivian leaders, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, posted derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mocked him over his recent trip to Lakshadweep.

The matter was strongly raised by India, with Male and the top opposition leaders of the island nation slamming the ruling establishment over the row.

Further, the Maldives is facing a boycott from Indian tourists, one of its biggest sources of tourism income, following the incident.

In the face of the online furore, the Maldivian government has distanced itself from the remarks against PM Modi.

Recently, Maldives local media reported that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has asked the Indian government to withdraw the Indian troops from the island nation before March 15.

Notably, the removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu's party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

On the second day of assuming office, Muizzu officially requested the Indian government to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives.

In December last year, President Muizzu claimed that, after dialogue with the Indian government, an agreement was reached to withdraw Indian military personnel.

