CineKind Awards to honor humane storytelling, will be held annually, says FFI President Firdausal Hasan

New Delhi [India], November 13 : President of the Film Federation of India (FFI), Firdausul Hasan, spoke in detail about CineKind, a new initiative dedicated to honoring compassion and humane storytelling in Indian cinema, which was announced on Thursday.

While speaking to ANI, Hasan explained that the awards aim to recognize filmmakers and artists who have either featured animals in their films responsibly or have contributed to their welfare.

He said, "This is the award that we are initiating this year. In this event, we are going to acknowledge and felicitate people who have used animals in films or who have worked for the cause. In total, there will be 10 awards. This is an initiative of the Film Federation of India, supported by People for Animals. It will be held every year from next year, on the 4th of October. India, at present, is the largest film-producing country in the world and also the largest film-consuming country. So we think that we should also create a platform for them."

The first CineKind Awards will be held in Kolkata on December 20, 2025.

The initiative aims to celebrate films and creators who use their art to promote compassion, empathy, and awareness for animals, the environment, and ethical living.

The CineKind Awards will feature ten categories highlighting different expressions of compassion in storytelling, including the CineKind Compassion Award, the highest honor for works that embody kindness through cinema; the Director of Change Award for filmmakers promoting care for animals or the environment; and the Actor for Kindness Award for actors advocating humane values.

Other categories include the Cinematic Impact Award for Animal Welfare, the Kindness in Frame Award, the Voice for the Voiceless Award, the Innovation for Compassion Award, the Visual Storyteller for Animals Award, the Guardians of Kindness Award, and the Humane Influence Award.

The trophies for all categories are being designed by renowned artist Paresh Maity, symbolizing empathy and the human-animal connection.

