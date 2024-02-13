"Cinema changed my life": Guru Randhawa on acting debut in 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'

New Delhi [India], February 13 : Singers turning into actors is not new and the latest one to take this challenge is none other than singer Guru Randhawa. He is all set to come up with rom-com drama 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'.

Randhawa started his music journey in December 2012 with a song named 'Same Girl' with Arjun. Since then there is no looking back. He created waves in Bollywood with his debut track 'Tenu Suit Suit Karda' featured in Irrfan Khan starrer- 'Hindi Medium' in 2017.

Speaking to ANI, Randhawa shared his journey from music to acting.

He said, "It's a great journey and I think when you do something creatively in live and you keep doing it repeatedly then you become master of that particular thing. I love taking challenges and enjoy it. There is a desire in the heart as I am a cinema lover, fan of cinema. Cinema changed my life. So, while watching movies, I used to think that I will also do a film someday."

He added, "After the year 2015-16, there were a lot of offers and I am quite good looking, so people were like, why don't you do films? That time, I was not comfortable in front of the camera because that time I started my career in music. In music videos, you are not being not that much exposed to the camera, it's just one day shoot, sometime after shoot, two days shoot or so. And there is not much acting in it. It's just rubbing your hands and smiling at the camera.

Randhawa revealed how he finally decided to step into acting.

The 'Patola' singer said, "I have watched so many movies and I felt like I can now take this responsibility to reach audience with something, which is promising, shows hardwork and efforts. And with the great script. When I decided to do acting, then I took some workshops. When we got Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, me and Saiee did workshops.There is a similarity in singing, acting and dancing, that's 'Sur'. Now this role proposed to me in this film, nobody can do better than me, this particular role because now I have done it."

Randhawa expressed gratitude to audience and hoped they show same love on his debut film.

He said, "People has showered me with their love from day 1 and I hope they support and love this film too."

Talking about 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay', the plot revolves around two couples and their wacky families.

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer.

In the trailer, two young lovers marry, and the chaos that ensues in their lives. Things take a turn when a false pregnancy becomes the norm in their lives, only to discover later that it was a fraud. A musical roller coaster of emotions will pique your interest in learning how the Chawlas' story concludes.

Apart from Guru, this Amit Bhatia production will also feature actors Saiee M Manjrekar, Anupam Kher and Ila Arun. It is produced by Mach Films, Amit Bhatia, and Laveena Bhatia.

The movie is directed by G Ashok and will hit theatres on February 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor