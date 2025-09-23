"Cinema, heartbeat of my soul": Mohanlal dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour to Malayalam film industry

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday recieved a standing ovation as he recieved the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest film honour from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the 71st National Film Awards in the national captial.

The actor from Kerala addressing mediapersons at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan here thanked the entire Malayalam cinema fratenity and dedicated to them the award , which he termed as a collective tribute to the "legacy", "creativity" and "resilience" of the film industry.

"This moment is not my alone, this belongs to the whole Malayalam industry. I never dreamed of this day coming true and I accept this award on behalf of the forerunners of our industry and our fans," Mohanlal said.

He also thanked the members of the jury and the Government of India.

"Ente aatmavinte spandanam aanu Cinema. Cinema is the headtbeat of my soul," he said.

A short montage featuring his cinematic career spanning over four dedadces was played out at the ceremony.

Mohanlal, 65, is the youngest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the second artist from the Malayalam film industry, after Adoor Gopalakrishnan, to win the award.

The actor described his honour as far greater than an individual achievement, saying that it belongs to all those who have walked his cinema journey with him.

"As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient, and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity. I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, legacy, creativity and resilience," he said.

The 'Drishyam' actor said it was a "privilege" for being chosen to carry the voice of the Malayalam cinematic tradition through the Daadasaheb Phalke Award.

"When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed, not merely by the honour, but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry," said Mohanlal.

Mohanlal described it as a "magical and sacred" moment of his life.

"To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams. And so this is not a dream come true, this is something far greater. It's magical, it's sacred. It roots me more deeply in gratitude and responsibility. I accept this award as the blessing of my forerunners, the legendary masters of Malayalam cinema, past and present."

While dedicating his award to the Malayalam industry, the actor said, "I dedicate it to them, to the vibrant Malayalam film industry, and to the discerning, intelligent audience of Kerala, who have nurtured our art with love and insight. Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grease, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire."

He cited from "Veenapoovu," a ground breaking work in Malayalam literature by famed poet philospher Kumaran Asan written in 1907 and which explores the the philosophical concept of the life cycle through the metaphor of a flower

"As Kumaran Asan, the great poet, reformer and philosopher once wrote, This flower didn't merely fall into the dust. It led a life of beauty. Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grace, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire."

Mohanlal also thanked President Murmu and PM Narendra Modi for the honour.

"As an actor and film personality, this honour strengthens my resolve. It deepens my commitment to cinema. I pledge to continue my journey with renewed sincerity, passion and purpose. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the government of India - honorable Rashtrapati ji, honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the esteemed members of the jury who found me worthy of this accolade."

Mohanlal has previously been honoured with the Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2019). He has also won the National Film Awards five times.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his remarks on stage congratulated Mohanlal. "Congratulations to the Real OG Mohanlal. Thaangal oru uggran actor aanu(You are a great actor)" the minister said.

